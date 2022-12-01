SECTIONS

I won't close noisy churches, Governor Sakaja says amid pressure from Nairobians

By Winfrey Owino | 2h ago
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says he won't shut down churches located in residential areas in the city.

This comes on the back of social media complaints over noisy churches located in the estates.

In his speech during the official commissioning of the Green Park Bus Terminus on Thursday, December 1, Sakaja said the County Government of Nairobi will hold talks with the clergy to come up with an appropriate solution.

He said the talks will be centred on coming up with rules to contain noise pollution by churches.

"I will not close the churches. We want them to spread the gospel on obeying rules and regulations. I will initiate talks with them because we must be reasonable and accommodate each other in the city," he said.

" I won't rescind my decision of ejecting bars and restaurants from residential areas. We have closed that chapter, and let us move on. Those saying people will lose jobs are seeking sympathy. It is the right thing to do, although unpopular," said Sakaja.

Last week, the push to rein in noisy churches dominated social media when the governor banned nightclubs from operating in estates.

In a circular dated November 25, Governor Sakaja revoked the operating licenses of nightclubs and wines and spirits shops operating in residential areas.

Bars in the estates were also ordered to stop playing music by 10pm.

“Bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate within the specified time and control noise emanating from their premises,” the Nairobi County Government directed.

 

© 2022. The Standard Group PLC.