Ezekiel Machogu's big day as he seeks to join Cabinet

CS nominee for Education Ezekiel Machogu. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Ezekiel Machogu, the nominee for Education Cabinet Secretary, a seasoned career civil servant with over 38 years of work experience in the public sector will appear before the vetting panel today and said he is ready for the huge task that awaits him to streamline one of the key ministries.

Having worked in the civil service, Machogu enjoys a long-standing hands-on experience in matters of public policy, leadership and Governance, public Administration, Human Resource development, public finance management, and community-based engagements. In an interview with The Standard, Machogu said he is a strong strategic planner possessing solid institutional administrative and policy skills, empowering and retaining high-performance teams by hiring, developing, and motivating skilled professionals. He hopes to replicate the track record to reform the education sector.

He explains his civil service journey that commenced as a district officer in 1979 upon completion of his undergraduate studies from the University of Nairobi. His nomination to the Education, he says, came as a surprise.

“I had joined politics and didn’t expect President Ruto could consider some of us who had not succeeded in the elections. Perhaps the Head of State had information about my previous development record and decided that he needed someone with experience to spearhead education reforms in our country.”

He opines that he has the requisite experience, capacity and capability to coordinate government, swift and efficient service delivery in the Ministry of Education and the people of Kenya. According to Machogu, his vast experience in the education sector has put him on a pedestal to succeed. He believes the sector is a vital component of the country's economy.

“Teaching is a noble profession that forms an important segment in decision-making and meaningful leadership in society. Teachers alleviate ignorance, nurture careers and prepare the lives of the young generation in readiness for the future. They have always occupied a very special place in my heart as a person.”

Among the major hurdles that await him should he get the nod by parliament to include determining the fate of the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), addressing the issue of teacher shortage as well as redefining the effectiveness of educational institutions. For a seasoned civil servant who has also attempted his luck with politics, he claims he is ready to transform the sector and steer it to success.

During his rise in the Civil Service, Machogu served in various capacities rising through the ranks from a District Officer to a Senior Deputy Secretary. He believes this exposed him to various parts of the country and various ministries in which he learnt an in-depth knowledge of government operations, policy formulation as well as challenges. During this entire period, he was recognised and given various awards as the best performing officer; among them was the recognition and award of a trophy by the Late President Daniel Arap Moi as the best overall District Commissioner in 1993 for being the best in District development, Education and environmental management matters.

Additionally, he was recognised for prudent utilization of the National Government Constituency Development Fund as the best overall performing MP from Kisii county for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021 and awarded the County Gala award. He also served as the chairperson of the parliamentary committee on members’ services and facilities getting elected consecutively from 2017 to 2022 leading to a presidential award of Chief of Burning spear (CBS).

Upon completion of his Primary School Education, he proceeded to Nduru Boys High School in Kisii and later to Agoro Sare for his A levels. In 1975 he was admitted to University of Nairobi to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in which he specialized in Political Science (Government) and Sociology.

While in Civil Service, he attended a paramilitary course at APTC, a six months advanced public Administration course at the Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA). He has also attended various courses on strategic management both locally and internationally.