Circumstances surrounding Ida Odinga bodyguard shooting revealed

Barrack Otieno Oduor, the bodyguard of Ida Odinga, was fatally shot in Riat, Kisumu on October 14, 2022. [File, Standard]

Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Otieno Oduor was fatally shot on Friday following a scuffle with the manager of a popular nightclub in Kisumu County.

The incident occurred at Victoria Gardens Estate in Riat, Kisumu West Sub-County.

He had accompanied a female companion, Marion Ouma, to Victoria Gardens Estate, when the suspect arrived at 3:30am Friday and confronted him.

In the resultant melee, the suspect, a manager of a popular nightclub in Kisumu, disarmed Oduor and shot him thrice – two times in the head and one time in the leg. Oduor died on the spot, and his body was taken to Star Hospital morgue in Kisumu.

During the shooting, another person, Donar Kajwang, who was also with Oduor and Marion, sustained a gunshot injury in the leg.

Kajwang was taken to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, where he is recuperating.

Oduor, Marion and Kajwang had, the previous evening (Thursday), spent time at Dondez Club.

Police say the shooting suspect fled to an unknown destination, and that pursuit efforts are ongoing.

According to a report filed at the Obunga Police Station, the suspect took off with Oduor’s firearm.

Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, was not in Kisumu during the incident.

The Odingas have a home in Riat.

Police recovered a spent cartridge and a bullet head.