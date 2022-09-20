SECTIONS

Lawyer Miguna Miguna gets new passport

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago

Lawyer Miguna Miguna at an airport in Berlin, Germany, after an airline declined to have him board its plane to Nairobi. [Uwe Hauth, Standard]

Lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has received a new passport, five years since he was 'deported' from Kenya to Canada.

In a tweet, Miguna stated that President William Ruto had a new passport delivered to him after his old passport was destroyed.

The lawyer, who also holds Canadian citizenship, said he did not have to sign any forms to have his new passport renewed as ordered by the state through Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i during Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Fred Matiang'i, Karanja Kibicho and Gordon Kihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroyed my Kenyan passport, President William Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts,” he tweeted.

According to Miguna, the red alert is what is standing between him and his return to Kenya. “I didn't have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about,” he added.

The move comes days after Miguna took to the platform to assure that Ruto would facilitate his return into the country after a section of Kenyans questioned his continued stay in 'exile'.

Miguna had been required to fill a document that would see his 're-registration' as a Kenyan citizen, which would have allowed him to return to the country.

CS Matiang'i had earlier indicated that Miguna lost his citizenship following the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010 as the old constitution prohibited dual citizenship.

Miguna’s troubles with Uhuru’s regime started when he swore in Raila Odinga as the people’s president on January 30, 2018, following the disputed 2017 election.

When 'deported' on February 26, 2018, Miguna claimed that he was drugged before being flown out to Canada. His attempts to return failed due to the red alerts that were issued and sustained by the state despite courts ruling in his favour severally.

.

.

