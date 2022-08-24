IEBC rules out makeshift polling stations in Kakamega and Mombasa

Usual election rules will apply in the governorship contest. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

Preparations for Kakamega governorship election are in top gear, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disclosed Wednesday.

County IEBC Returning Officer Joseph Ayatta has assured candidates that school programmes will not interrupt the exercise.

Mr Ayatta has also ruled out the possibility of having makeshift polling stations in colleges near schools serving as polling stations as earlier announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Prof Magoha had earlier indicated that schools serving as polling stations in the counties of Kakamega and Mombasa will remain closed on August 29 to pave way for voting and tallying exercise.

The CS said IEBC should have makeshift polling stations in colleges within the two counties as stopgap measure in case the exercise will extend to the next day.

Magoha’s remarks elicited mixed reactions with some candidates arguing that the number of colleges and tertiary institutions in Kakamega were few and lack the capacity to accommodate the many polling stations spread across the 12 sub-counties in the region.

On August 24, Ayatta said schools were willing to accommodate IEBC team if the tallying exercise will be extended. According to Ayatta, usual election rules will apply in the governorship contest.

“The election will be conducted in accordance with laid down rules just like in the case of a General Election. There will be no interference at polling stations and centres,” said the official.