SECTIONS

IEBC rules out makeshift polling stations in Kakamega and Mombasa

By Benard Lusigi | 4h ago
Usual election rules will apply in the governorship contest. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

Preparations for Kakamega governorship election are in top gear, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disclosed Wednesday.

County IEBC Returning Officer Joseph Ayatta has assured candidates that school programmes will not interrupt the exercise.

Mr Ayatta has also ruled out the possibility of having makeshift polling stations in colleges near schools serving as polling stations as earlier announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Prof Magoha had earlier indicated that schools serving as polling stations in the counties of Kakamega and Mombasa will remain closed on August 29 to pave way for voting and tallying exercise.

The CS said IEBC should have makeshift polling stations in colleges within the two counties as stopgap measure in case the exercise will extend to the next day.

Magoha’s remarks elicited mixed reactions with some candidates arguing that the number of colleges and tertiary institutions in Kakamega were few and lack the capacity to accommodate the many polling stations spread across the 12 sub-counties in the region.

On August 24, Ayatta said schools were willing to accommodate IEBC team if the tallying exercise will be extended. According to Ayatta, usual election rules will apply in the governorship contest.

“The election will be conducted in accordance with laid down rules just like in the case of a General Election. There will be no interference at polling stations and centres,” said the official.

Related Topics

IEBC Wafula Chebukati Election petition Election 2022
.

Latest Stories

Understanding what happened during elections will set us free
Premium Understanding what happened during elections will set us free
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
Businessman arrested after killing lover, setting her body ablaze
National
By Kamore Maina
2 hrs ago
Man stabs friend to death in Cherang'any after a fight over woman in changaa den
National
By Obare Osinde
4 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Businessman arrested after killing lover, setting her body ablaze
By Kamore Maina 2 hrs ago
Businessman arrested after killing lover, setting her body ablaze
Man stabs friend to death in Cherang'any after a fight over woman in changaa den
By Obare Osinde 4 hrs ago
Man stabs friend to death in Cherang'any after a fight over woman in changaa den
Kenyans in diaspora call for peace ahead of poll petition
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Kenyans in diaspora call for peace ahead of poll petition
This will be a 3rd presidential petition for two Supreme Court judges
By David Njaaga 8 hrs ago
This will be a 3rd presidential petition for two Supreme Court judges

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved