IEBC Presidential election results start streaming in

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has started releasing preliminary presidential results on its portal.

The results are based on Form 34A from polling stations. The started coming in 30 minutes after voting closed at 5pm.

The early results were from prisons.

Results from Forms 34A

Kolowa Ward, Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County

Raila – 051, Ruto – 003, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Kakamega Women Polling Station

Raila – 002, Ruto – 000, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Shimo La Tewa Medium Polling Station

Raila – 004, Ruto – 004, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Shimo La Tewa Women Polling Station,

Raila – 001, Ruto – 002, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Kilgoris Prison Station

Raila – 004, Ruto – 000, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Olesintir Primary School Polling Station, Olpusimoru Ward, Narok North Constituency, Narok County

Raila – 047, Ruto – 001, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoyah – 000

Chepotindar Primary School Polling Station, Ribkwo Ward, Tiaty Constituency

Raila – 055, Ruto – 048, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Malindi Women Polling Station

Raila – 000, Ruto – 001, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya - 000

Kibos Main Prison (8) Polling Station

Raila – 024, Ruto – 003, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Karuri Primary School Polling Station, Tseikuru Ward, Mwingi North Constituency

Raila – 011, Ruto – 004, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Tingamara A.P Polling Station, Sosian Ward, Laikipia North Constituency, Laikipia County

Raila – 004, Ruto – 001, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Kipomot ECDE Centre Polling Station, Alale Ward, Kacheliba Constituency West Pokot County

Raila – 019, Ruto – 015, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Churum Primary School Polling Station, Kasei Ward, Kacheliba Constituency

Raila – 063, Ruto – 073, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Urum Trading Center Polling Station, Lokiriama/Lorengippi Ward, Loima Constituency, Turkana County

Raila – 009, Ruto – 003, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Kadakaikeny ECD Centre Polling Station, Kang’atotha Ward, Turkana Central Constituency, Turkana County

Raila – 001, Ruto – 012, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Lomelo Primary School Polling Station, Kapedo Ward, Turkana East Constituency

Turkana County

Raila – 009, Ruto – 028, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Nakuja Ekalale Polling Station, Katulu Ward, Turkana South Constituency

Raila – 018, Ruto – 001, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 000

Lokitoliwo Pry School Polling Station, Lokichar Ward, Turkana South Constituency

Raila – 031, Ruto – 004, Waihiga – 000, Wajackoya – 001