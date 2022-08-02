SECTIONS

William Ruto breaks down in tears during prayer service in Karen

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago
Deputy President William Ruto during the prayer meeting. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday teared-up during a prayer service held at his Karen residence.

Ruto can be seen in the clip that has since gone viral, holding back tears and burying his face in his hands, as the worship team led the congregants in worship.

His wife, Rachel Ruto, is also captured in the video, standing next to him, singing along to a song.

The prayer service was led by the Deliverance Church International Overseer Bishop Dr Mark Kariuki and was also attended by a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders.

While addressing the congregants, Ruto urged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their ballots during the August 9 election.

“The punishment given to good people who do not vote is to be led by fools,” said Ruto.

Adding, “Good people like us who are sitting here, if you do not show up to vote you should not complain when the wrong people are voted.”

Ruto went on to say that the general election was more of a spiritual battle than a political contest, thanking the church leaders, who he said had taken the burden of praying for Kenya ahead of the polls.

The DP added that Kenya Kwanza Alliance is not ashamed and afraid of their faith in God saying that they will stand firm. 

“We will be happy to take whatever consequences when we have taken a position on the side of our faith,” said Ruto while calling on Kenyans to maintain peace.

Related Topics

Deputy President William Ruto Prayer Service Elections
