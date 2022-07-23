I used the first half a million I made to build a house for my parents

Stevo Simple Boy [Instagram

Stephen Otieno Adera aka Stevo Simple Boy has revealed that the highest paycheck he has received so far in his career came from a betting company. Speaking in an interview, the internet sensation disclosed that the paycheck was worth half a million.

“While at made in Kibra I got half a million from a commercial with a betting company,” he said in part.

Standard Entertainment reached out to his current management who could not comment on the figures as they were details from Stevo Simple Boy’s previous management.

Nevertheless, in an interview with Iko Nini podcast, the fast-rising rapper stated that he used the money to build a decent house for his parents back in their village.

“I spent the money to build my parents a decent home back in the village,” he added.

Just weeks ago, Stevo announced that he will soon launch his own Freshi Barida juice. Taking to social media, Stevo revealed that the Freshi Barida juice, which is named after his popular song and merchandise label, Freshi Barida, will soon be available in supermarkets.

"Na mungu akituzidia zitakua madukani ivi karibuni tukue freshi barida [And with God's help, it will be available very soon so that we can be freshi barida]," he said.

However, his manager said that those plans have been put on hold due to different stakeholders waiting to first see the outcome of the general elections before investing in the project.

“So far, we are still working on it but right now most companies we were supposed to work with are putting a hold on it because of the elections because no one knows the outcome. So, after the election we will have a way forward regarding this project,” said his manager – Jane Mwangi.

His move to venture into the beverage industry comes just two months after he officially trademarked the slogan Freshi Barida that originated from an interview he did with YouTuber Eve Mungai.