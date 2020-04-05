';
Ecuador electoral council suspends party of ex-president Correa

By AFP | July 20th 2020 at 08:47:27 GMT +0300

Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa, who lives in exile in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for corruption during his 10-year term. [AFP]

Ecuador's National Electoral council decided Sunday to suspend four political organizations, including the Fuerza Compromiso Social party of former president Rafael Correa.

The registrations for Podemos, Fuerza Compromiso Social (FCS), Libertad es Pueblo and Justicia Social were left "without effect," the CNE said after a virtual meeting.

The nation's highest electoral body responded to a request from the State Comptroller General's office, which observed irregularities in the registration processes for the four political groups.

The four groups will not be able to participate in the 2021 elections for president and assembly members.

FCS took part in the last sectional elections in 2017 with candidates backed by Correa. The former president was in office from 2007-2017 but now lives in exile in Belgium.

He was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for corruption during his 10-year term.

With seven months to go until Ecuador's general elections, there are still no proclaimed presidential candidates for the 2021-2025 term. Correa had previously said he might run for the vice presidency.

Ecuador's constitution bars those convicted of bribery, illicit enrichment and embezzlement from standing for public office, meaning Correa's political career is finished.

