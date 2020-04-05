Kositany gives Jubilee ultimatum, demands transaction details for past four years

Soy MP Caleb Kositany during the burial ceremony of Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri's brother Bernard Ndung'u at Kabatini area in Nakuru County on June 17, 2019. Kositany has written to Jubilee Party leadership to be furnished with documents on the party's financial dealings. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Soy Member of Parliament Caleb Kositany has written to the Jubilee leadership seeking to be furnished with the documents detailing the party’s transaction for the past four financial years. Kositany, who is the party’s Deputy Secretary-General, has highlighted twelve demands and has given the ruling party an ultimatum to avail the documents. In a letter he shared on his Twitter page, the MP argued that he was acting on behalf of the over 100 MPs and over 500 ward reps who are members of the party. He said the move was in conformity with the Article 35 (l) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya and section 29 and 31 of the Political Parties Act and Party Constitution. In his demands, Kositany who is a Ruto ally has called on the party leadership to avail approved budgets for financial years running from 2016 to 2020. The others are procurement records, reports and all committee minutes for the financial years, certified bank accounts and cash books used by the party over the same period, finance and audit committee minutes including internal audit reports, list of Jubilee party offices paid for by the party including list of leases, tenancy agreement for the party’s Headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi and the payment documents.

The Soy legislator also wants the copies of payments on expenditure incurred over the periods, assets of the party, donations to the party in kind and in cash over the mentioned period, contributions of all elected members of the party over the same period, salaries and wages of the staff of the party and all the bills paid to date. Kositany has threatened legal action against the party should it fail to provide the documents within one week. “May I get the said information within the next seven days of this letter. I believe seven days’ timeline is achievable owing to the fact that information sought is within your records,” he stated. “In the event that the same are not availed or substantive response made within the stated timeline, we shall be left with no option but to seek legal redress elsewhere.” On June 30, Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu lashed at his Soy counterpart for attacking the party leadership which he (Kositany) is part of.

Wambugu noted that Kositany was one of the MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto who had lost their grip on the party and had vowed to destroy the party. “What the party Deputy SG Kositany was attempting to cast aspersions on the Jubilee in an attempt to destroy the Party, and I urge the Party Leader to reorganise the party leadership outside parliament,” he warned. Wambugu called for changes that were effected in the Senate and National Assembly committees to be brought in the party leadership. “We cannot have leaders like Kositany representing the party at any level as they continue to publicly allege the theft of funds entrusted to the management of Jubilee.” The Nyeri MP responded after Kositany alleged lack of transparency at the offices adding that they were carrying out their own investigation and would release the results.

