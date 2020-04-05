Kositany gives Jubilee ultimatum, demands transaction details for past four years

SEE ALSO: We’ve a golden chance to fix years of disunityThe Soy legislator also wants the copies of payments on expenditure incurred over the periods, assets of the party, donations to the party in kind and in cash over the mentioned period, contributions of all elected members of the party over the same period, salaries and wages of the staff of the party and all the bills paid to date. Kositany has threatened legal action against the party should it fail to provide the documents within one week. “May I get the said information within the next seven days of this letter. I believe seven days’ timeline is achievable owing to the fact that information sought is within your records,” he stated. “In the event that the same are not availed or substantive response made within the stated timeline, we shall be left with no option but to seek legal redress elsewhere.” On June 30, Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu lashed at his Soy counterpart for attacking the party leadership which he (Kositany) is part of.
Wambugu noted that Kositany was one of the MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto who had lost their grip on the party and had vowed to destroy the party. "What the party Deputy SG Kositany was attempting to cast aspersions on the Jubilee in an attempt to destroy the Party, and I urge the Party Leader to reorganise the party leadership outside parliament," he warned. Wambugu called for changes that were effected in the Senate and National Assembly committees to be brought in the party leadership. "We cannot have leaders like Kositany representing the party at any level as they continue to publicly allege the theft of funds entrusted to the management of Jubilee." The Nyeri MP responded after Kositany alleged lack of transparency at the offices adding that they were carrying out their own investigation and would release the results.