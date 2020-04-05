- That there will be no mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving into the country if they do not exhibit any flu symptoms
- That airline crews who do not display flu-like symptoms will also be exempted from quarantine
- That only travelers with valid tickets will be allowed access in the airports; that all foreign travelers must have Covid-19 free certificates upon arrival.
Macharia added that only people with signs such as high temperatures will be put on mandatory quarantine when flights resume. "Passengers shall be exempted from quarantine on arrival if their body temperatures are below 37.5° and they show no Covid-19 symptoms," he said. The CS also said that airlines will not have to drastically reduce the number of passengers for them to fly, because if they carried less than 75 per cent of their passenger capacity, they would incur losses. Following the announcement, some Kenyans are frowning as others smile. Some say the government will be to blame for an upsurge in Coronavirus disease cases once the airport gates are thrown open.
Chairman of the Kenya Tourism Federation Mohammed Hersi however says that the CS is being misquoted. "Passengers cannot be allowed to board an airplane without showing the Covid-19 free certificate. Meaning, those already coming in have been cleared," Hersi said. But locally, "This is a very good thing for us because it will boost domestic tourism," he continued. A business journalist says this will have a positive impact on the tourism sector that has suffered a huge dip globally due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I think it will see many people venture out, and through that battered sectors such as tourism may start making money from local tourism".