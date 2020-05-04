Tanzania national laboratory director suspended after Magufuli doubts Covid-19 results
The Director of the National Health Laboratory and the head of quality control in Tanzania have been suspended with immediate effect.
SEE ALSO: Corona may force African nations call off electionsThe committee will be led by Professor Eligius Lyamuya from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences.
The team will be expected to deliver timely results to the ministry of health by May 13, 2020. While addressing citizens on Sunday during the swearing-in of the new Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs Mwigulu Nchemba, Magufuli said there could be a serious credibility problem with the issue of coronavirus testing. “We took samples from sheep, pawpaw and engine oil without them knowing and we gave them human names,” said Magufuli. These samples, he claimed had tested positive for the disease.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Magufuli has further maintained that he will not lock down any part of Tanzania due to the raging pandemic and urged politicians to stop taking advantage of the situation to score political points. From reported data, Tanzania has recorded 480 confirmed cases, 167 recovered and 18 deaths so far.
SEE ALSO: Magufuli stirs new conspiracy debate
