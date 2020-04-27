China to keep coronavirus tests focused, stops short of wider testing
Tests are being carried mostly on high-risk groups such as people with symptoms or from infected areas, schools and hospitals, Jin told reporters at a briefing in Beijing. Other groups that request testing, such as those returning to work that involves a high density of people, will receive tests as far as is possible, he added. While people running a high fever and suffering from breathing problems are easy to identify, some carriers of the novel coronavirus show few or none of the usual symptoms and are just as capable of infecting others.
As of Sunday, 974 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, Chinese health authorities said, after testing positive for the virus. There is no official estimate of the number of asymptomatic carriers who are yet to be tested.
