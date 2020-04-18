Pedestrians deaths rising this year, NTSA report warns

More pedestrians have died on Kenyan roads in the first four months this year than last year.According to a report released by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 367 pedestrians have so far been killed compared to 348 who died by a time like this last year. This represents a 5.5 per cent increase. Within the first three months of this year, 407 people have been seriously injured, compared to 336 people last year. This translates to a spike by 21 per cent. Among the people who recently became casualties to this road carnage is renowned Kiswahili author, linguist and journalist Prof Ken Walibora, who was knocked by a matatu on Ladhies Road, Nairobi, last week.

Walibora became the third journalist to die in a road accident barely two months after Nation Media Group lost two employees to the same. Christine Omulando, a sub-editor, who reportedly died on the spot, was hit by a matatu at Khoja Mosque roundabout on March 16, while Raphael Nzioki, a video editor, died in a hit-and-run accident in the city centre on March 7. According to the latest crash survey by NTSA, the number of passengers who have died on the roads has gone down compared to the same period last year.

Some 156 passengers have died as of April 13 compared to 205 last year. This represents a 49 per cent drop.

Drivers’ fatalities have decreased by 21 per cent to record 76 deaths compared to 97 during the same time last year.

