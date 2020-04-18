Pedestrians deaths rising this year, NTSA report warns
SEE ALSO: Tahmeed Coach Limited officials to face NTSA over safetyWalibora became the third journalist to die in a road accident barely two months after Nation Media Group lost two employees to the same. Christine Omulando, a sub-editor, who reportedly died on the spot, was hit by a matatu at Khoja Mosque roundabout on March 16, while Raphael Nzioki, a video editor, died in a hit-and-run accident in the city centre on March 7. According to the latest crash survey by NTSA, the number of passengers who have died on the roads has gone down compared to the same period last year.
Some 156 passengers have died as of April 13 compared to 205 last year. This represents a 49 per cent drop.
SEE ALSO: Modern Coast, NTSA in cat and mouse gameDrivers’ fatalities have decreased by 21 per cent to record 76 deaths compared to 97 during the same time last year.
