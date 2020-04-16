We are all looking forward to the return of football - Peter Drury

For any football fan in Kenya who understands the game as an art as well as a competition, it is impossible to have not enjoyed a match commentated on by one Peter Drury.Known for his prolific, poetic, and enchanting commentary, Drury is notorious for grabbling football audiences by their emotions from kick-off, a journey they’ll only alight from after 90 minutes. With Drury behind the microphone, a football match is not an event but an experience. In an exclusive interview with Standard Digital and Game Yetu, Drury shared a message with Emmanuel Too.

The revered commentator asked Kenyans to obey government directives should the battle against coronavirus pandemic be conquered. “All over Kenya, keep safe, do all that your government is asking you to do (sanitize your hands, maintain social distance, wear a mask and always cough or sneeze into your elbow) keep safe and look after your loved ones,” said Drury. He also weighed in on the Premier League debate and expressed optimism of a return to action.

“Well, we will see. There is some talk that some sort of culmination to the English Premier League season, just might occur during the month perhaps of June, but nobody's making any promises, so we can just all of us keep our fingers crossed and pray that at some stage the football we love so much will return,” explained Drury.Having made his name known to the world through his voice commentating, Drury admitted he had nothing to do professionally now that football has stopped. “I have nothing to do professionally. But I’m not complaining, I am one of the lucky ones…I am surrounded by family and I have nothing to complain about amid this pandemic,” he said.According to the Telegraph in England, The EPL is tentatively expected to resume on June 1 with a view to completing the season over six weeks. This plan seeks to prevent any hiccups in kicking-off the 2021 title race in early August this year in accordance with FA calendar. All elite leagues in England were called off on March 13 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

