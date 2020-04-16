We are all looking forward to the return of football - Peter Drury
SEE ALSO: Missing Drury commentating Premier League matches? Beglin reveals his whereaboutsThe revered commentator asked Kenyans to obey government directives should the battle against coronavirus pandemic be conquered. “All over Kenya, keep safe, do all that your government is asking you to do (sanitize your hands, maintain social distance, wear a mask and always cough or sneeze into your elbow) keep safe and look after your loved ones,” said Drury. He also weighed in on the Premier League debate and expressed optimism of a return to action.
"Well, we will see. There is some talk that some sort of culmination to the English Premier League season, just might occur during the month perhaps of June, but nobody's making any promises, so we can just all of us keep our fingers crossed and pray that at some stage the football we love so much will return," explained Drury. Having made his name known to the world through his voice commentating, Drury admitted he had nothing to do professionally now that football has stopped. "I have nothing to do professionally. But I'm not complaining, I am one of the lucky ones…I am surrounded by family and I have nothing to complain about amid this pandemic," he said. HERE IS A FULL VIDEO OF HIS MESSAGE: Here's is text of Drury's message: "Hello Kenya its Peter here from England, it's good to hear from you all I hope you're keeping safe and well in these very strange times. We are all looking forward to the return of football all over the world certainly we are here in England. I'm asked what I'm doing with myself in the absence of football and the answer is that I don't have anything to do professionally. But I'm not complaining, I'm one of the lucky ones. I'm surrounded by family, I have my health and I have nothing to complain about at all in the context of this horrible pandemic. So, don't you worry about me, I'm more worried about you [chuckles]. In terms of where football goes from here well, we will see. There is some talk that some sort of culmination to the English Premier League season just might occur during the month perhaps of June, but nobody's making any promises so we can just, all of us, keep our fingers crossed and pray that at some stage the football we love so much will return. But it can of course only return when it is safe and sensible for it to do so. And, when it's appropriate because, let's be honest with ourselves there are more important things going on in the world right now than football. But we look forward to it when it does come back, and I can't wait to be talking to you all again. So all over Kenya, my very best wishes to you. Keep safe, do everything your government is asking you to do, keep well and look after your loved ones. Take care, bye bye. " According to the Telegraph in England, The EPL is tentatively expected to resume on June 1 with a view to completing the season over six weeks. This plan seeks to prevent any hiccups in kicking-off the 2021 title race in early August this year in accordance with FA calendar. All elite leagues in England were called off on March 13 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
