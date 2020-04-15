Sudi, Barasa vow to stay put in Jubilee

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa during an interview in Eldoret. The lawmakers hit out at Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe for party wrangles. [Kevin Tunoi, Standard]

Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have said they will remain in the ruling party despite attempts to sideline him.Kimilili lawmaker Didmus Barasa and his Kapsaret counterpart Oscar Sudi yesterday opposed controversial changes to the Jubilee Party's management. The duo told off party vice chair, David Murathe, and secretary general, Raphael Tuju, accusing them of frustrating Dr Ruto in an attempt to form a coalition with Kanu and the Raila Odinga-led ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election. They accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to contain supremacy battles within Jubilee, and vowed to reverse the recent changes to the party.

Mr Barasa asked President Kenyatta to address remarks by Mr Tuju and Mr Murathe that he was aware of the changes made in the party’s management, adding that the president's silence was compounding suspicions that he was betraying his deputy. Barasa said Uhuru had no powers to unilaterally make changes in the party.

Jubilee recently replaced three members of its National Management Committee, sparking furore among MPs allied to Ruto. “When several parties were folded to form Jubilee, the idea was to form one national party with an ideology. There is no individual, including the party leader, who calls the shots. The party belongs to millions of Kenyans who can sanction changes,” Barasa said during a press briefing yesterday in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu County. The MP said Ruto allies have been holding online meetings and have vowed to remain in the party. He described the changes as a coup targeted at dislodging the DP from the party. He continued: “We don’t want to see frivolous party discussions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The only person who will crack the whip is the president.” Mr Sudi also reiterated that Jubilee MPs allied to Ruto would not quit the party. He dared those making changes to call for party elections to gauge their popularity. “You (Murathe and Tuju) will know that Jubilee has its real owners. William Ruto founded the party and we will not allow you to attack him,” he said. He claimed a coalition between Jubilee and other parties, including ODM and Kanu, against the wishes of the DP, was in the offing. “Work on your coalition with other individuals and leave Jubilee alone,” Sudi said.

