DPP, EACC donate Sh2b of graft proceeds to Covid-19 emergency fund
SEE ALSO: Who is to blame for our failing justice system?Mbarak said the money was a product of plea bargaining. “There are some cases ongoing, we can’t use the money because of pending appeals. But we are confident we will recover this money.” He added the war on corruption is still ongoing, further expressing confidence that it will bear fruits and more public resources illegally held in terms of land and property will be recovered and reverted to the government.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The move follows president Uhuru’s revelations that even as the country confronts the current health challenge, the war on corruption continues to bear fruit. He said over the last year state agencies charged with national endevour were able to make significant recoveries.
SEE ALSO: Lawyers put DPP on the spot over collapse of Solai dam tragedy case“In that regard, as we scale up our interventions against the current health pandemic, I direct the National Treasury to utilise the Sh2 Billion of already recovered corruption proceeds to support the most vulnerable members of our society, especially the needy in our urban areas. Our fight in this area continues,” he said. Yatani commended the ODPP and EACC for the move, also urging others to follow suit and channel some funds to the Covid-19 emergency kitty. He also revealed that the Treasury had received a pledge of Sh7 billion from the Sports fund as well as other individuals, organisations and State agencies. “We are revising the budget and we won’t spare any item. We are suspending some projects to address the current situation and recovery of the income. We are cutting on some expenditure that we can push to the next financial year,” he said. “The figures are massive. Some of these proposals are outrageous, we may not be able to finance them. Even with the prevailing circumstances, we must run a fiscally sound economy.” President Kenyatta said ‘every shilling they save in salaries and allowances is one we shall use towards face masks, medical supplies and specialised equipment, to support the most vulnerable members of our society through provision of water and food items and in support of any other initiatives needed in the war against COVID-19.’ “To that end, I direct the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, to not only continue but expand their provision of free water to all our informal settlements.”
