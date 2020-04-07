DPP, EACC donate Sh2b of graft proceeds to Covid-19 emergency fund

DPP Noordin Haji (right) hands over Sh2b dummy cheque to National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. The money is injected to Covid-19 emergency fund. [Photo: Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have donated Sh2 billion recovered from graft cases to the National Treasury as part of efforts to beef up the Covid-19 emergency fund.DPP Noordin Haji and EACC boss Twalib Mbarak, while issuing the dummy cheque to Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, said the funds were part of recovered proceeds of crime such as corruption and money laundering. Haji said the prosecution fund established last year had so far netted Sh2.9 billion, from which the Sh2 billion presented to Treasury had been retrieved to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus. “We have various institutions dealing with corruption. A lot more money is out there but because cases are not complete, we can’t use it. We have to wait for the cases to be heard and determined,” said Haji.

SEE ALSO: Who is to blame for our failing justice system?

Mbarak said the money was a product of plea bargaining. “There are some cases ongoing, we can’t use the money because of pending appeals. But we are confident we will recover this money.” He added the war on corruption is still ongoing, further expressing confidence that it will bear fruits and more public resources illegally held in terms of land and property will be recovered and reverted to the government.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

The move follows president Uhuru’s revelations that even as the country confronts the current health challenge, the war on corruption continues to bear fruit. He said over the last year state agencies charged with national endevour were able to make significant recoveries.

SEE ALSO: Lawyers put DPP on the spot over collapse of Solai dam tragedy case

“In that regard, as we scale up our interventions against the current health pandemic, I direct the National Treasury to utilise the Sh2 Billion of already recovered corruption proceeds to support the most vulnerable members of our society, especially the needy in our urban areas. Our fight in this area continues,” he said. Yatani commended the ODPP and EACC for the move, also urging others to follow suit and channel some funds to the Covid-19 emergency kitty. He also revealed that the Treasury had received a pledge of Sh7 billion from the Sports fund as well as other individuals, organisations and State agencies. “We are revising the budget and we won’t spare any item. We are suspending some projects to address the current situation and recovery of the income. We are cutting on some expenditure that we can push to the next financial year,” he said. “The figures are massive. Some of these proposals are outrageous, we may not be able to finance them. Even with the prevailing circumstances, we must run a fiscally sound economy.” President Kenyatta said ‘every shilling they save in salaries and allowances is one we shall use towards face masks, medical supplies and specialised equipment, to support the most vulnerable members of our society through provision of water and food items and in support of any other initiatives needed in the war against COVID-19.’ “To that end, I direct the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, to not only continue but expand their provision of free water to all our informal settlements.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.