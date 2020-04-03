Kilifi Deputy Governor Saburi arrested for flouting rule on self isolation

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi when he was arrested in Mombasa.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been arrested outside the Coast General Hospital upon discharge.

The Covid-19 survivor is to face charges for refusing to isolate himself.

Saburi had previously apologised to Kilifi residents for unknowingly interacting with them when he was sick. He told journalists that he never intended to cause harm and never exhibited symptoms of the virus, and was only treated on mild flu at a Mombasa hospital and discharged immediately with a clean bill of health. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday Saburi was declared fit after all the three tests he was subjected to turned negative bringing the number of those who have healed from the virus to three. The CS, however, stated that Saburi will now be left to fight his woes in court after the government said that he will be charged for failing to self-quarantine when he arrived in the country from a German trip. The news comes after the Judiciary resolved to scale down court activities for two weeks in compliance with the Government's directives to fight the spread of Coronavirus. The decision was made in a National Council for the Administration of Justice meeting where stakeholders met to discuss the safety measures amidst the threat of Coronavirus which entered Kenyan borders recently. "In compliance with the directive issued by the National Emergency and Response Committee, we shall forthwith scale down court activities throughout the country over the next two weeks effective tomorrow, March 16, 2020, in order to allow further consultations and design appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus," notes the statement by the National Council for the Administration of Justice. According to CJ Maraga, pursuant to the NCAJ meeting, prisoners and remandees will not be presented in court. However, arrests will be carried out as normal and cases solved at the police stations unless they are more serious to warrant being litigated.

