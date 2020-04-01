Covid-19: Famous Ugandan Watoto Children’s choir went on tour, five test positive

Five members of Uganda's famous Watoto Children’s Choir have tested positive for the coronavirus after touring the US and Canada two weeks ago.On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Uganda’s President announced 11 new Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 44. The 11 included members of the choir. According to a statement from the choir on Tuesday, two of its teams had returned from the US and Canada two weeks ago. Both choirs were then quarantined in arrival at Government approved facilities in Entebbe, Uganda since March 20. “One adult tested positive for the virus on March 27 and was immediately isolated from the rest,” the statement read in part. Upon further testing, three more adults and one child tested positive from the same group which then prompted testing for all the remaining choir members.

As at confirmation yesterday, Uganda’s health ministry said that five members of the choir were infected and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case. The choir often tours countries like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Uganda is on a two-week lockdown that was announced earlier this week.

