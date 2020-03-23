Seven Uasin Gishu MCAs in quarantine after Dubai trip

Uasin Gishu County Assembly building. [Image: Courtesy]

A group of seven Members of County Assembly (MCAs) from Uasin Gishu are currently in self-quarantine after returning from a trip to Dubai in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Eight others who were also in the journey have since been given a clean bill of health after finishing the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. On Monday, local residents had raised concerns over the whereabouts of the MCAs upon their return from the foreign trip. “The people who carry this virus are the prominent ones and politicians. Sadly, some politicians refuse to adhere to the government directives putting the safety of common mwananchi at risk. We need to be told where the MCAs are,” Emmanuel Chirchir said.

SEE ALSO :More trouble for Waititu as MCAs vote to kick him out

Another local Anthony Lwanga stated: “One thing I have realized is that the leaders think that the coronavirus control regulations are to be fully adhered to by the common mwananchi only excluding them. I doubt if they'll agree to be tested even let alone being quarantined, they'll make sure they politicize the move.” However, Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Lagat told the Standard there was no cause for alarm as all the MCAs who were on official tour in Dubai had adhered to protocol and self-quarantined as required. “I would like to assure the general public that the first batch of eight members jetted back into the country on March 6, 2020 and they have been on self-quarantine since then till March 21, 2020,” said the speaker.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

He said the MCAs are in good health and have now been cleared by doctors to carry on with their normal activities under the current restrictions communicated by the government. “The other seven members arrived in the country on March 15, 2020, and immediately undergone self-quarantine for 14 days which is expected to end on 30 March,2020. At the moment all the members are in good health and have not shown any signs that can raise a red flag,” stated Mr Lagat.

SEE ALSO :Blame game over alleged foreign trip to save Sonko

He urged members of the public to check any information on the same with the office of the assembly clerk and avoid blowing up the issue which might cause panic. “Let us continue praying for our country and in God's Grace we shall overcome. God bless Kenya,” said the assembly speaker. Earlier in the day police officers in Eldoret took to the streets to educate the locals on the need of staying at home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Central police station OCS Mike Lekeleile, the officers armed with megaphone speakers went around the streets of Eldoret town pleading with residents to avoid unnecessary movements as they might expose them to the deadly viral disease. “I am the OCS and I worry about your life, your brother’s life and those around you. Don’t expose yourself to this very dangerous disease. Let’s go home and save our lives and those who are next to us. Please do not ignore my advice and go home because we mind about you,” pleaded a senior police officer as he went around the Eldoret streets.

SEE ALSO :ODM warns its Nairobi MCAs from saving Sonko

Meanwhile PSV operators in the region have drastically hiked bus fare to different destination as they complied with government directive to ferry few passengers. A survey by the Standard revealed that some Saccos had hiked the fares between 20 and 50 percent to cushion them from making loses.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.