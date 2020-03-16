Idris Elba in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday evening that he is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. Elba () took to his official Twitter handle to update his fans and says so far he is not exhibiting any symptoms but has decided to isolate himself for treatment and also curb the spread of the virus. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” He also urges people to heed the warning from officials and stay home. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic,” he added.Coronavirus continues to spread across the world with the number of deaths now being above 5,000 and infections above 140,000.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

China is still the most affected country with more deaths and infections. Italy is also receiving a hit from the virus.. Countries around the world on Saturday continued to close borders, impose strict entry and quarantine requirements and restrict large gatherings in efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.