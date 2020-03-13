Coronavirus: Government suspends all games until further notice

Fully geared nurses at the upgraded wing of Mbagathi Hospital, Nairobi in preparedness for handling any cases of the deadly coronavirus. The project was launched by the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on March 6, 2020. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Kenya confirmed the first case of coronavirus on Friday.A woman tested positive on Thursday and had travelled from Ohio, USA, via London to Nairobi. Kagwe said the woman had been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit and is in a stable condition. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in that regard suspended all games that were anticipated to take place from this weekend.

Kagwe also announced a suspension on all events, church crusades and meetings and all other public gatherings. The announcement means that the Standard Chartered Bank sponsored tournament that was to take place tomorrow at the St Mary’s School, Nairobi will not take place. Former Road to Anfield champions, Kenya chapter, the Standard Group PLC were drawn in Group E.

Standard group staff prepares to use a hand sanitizer to kill the hand germs. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Standard were to battle with MultiChoice, USIU, Jubilee Insurance, Davis and Shirtliff in the preliminary round of the five-a-side football tournament.CS Kagwe also pointed out that Schools will, however, remain open but all inter-school games have been cancelled.

The Health CS also asked Kenyans to remain calm and take necessary measures as there is no need to worry. At the moment, there is no need for panic or worry provided we keep having the precautionary measures,” said CS Mutahi Kagwe. Standard Group has joined many corporates in taking precautionary measures in the wake of the spread of the virus globally. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands in some situations, but sanitizers do not eliminate all types of germs. The deadly disease, Covid-19, has now killed nearly 5,000 people and infected more than 130,000 worldwide as at Friday.

It has spread to more than 120 countries worldwide.

