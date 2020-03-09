EX-Senator Njoroge accuses DP Ruto of hypocrisy over Kenei’s murder probe

Former Senator Paul Ben Njoroge has lashed at Deputy President William Rutoaccusing the latter of hypocrisy following his remarks during the burial service of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei. The former legislator said in a statement that DP Ruto seems to be knowing more about the Sh39 billion fake arms deal and the possible leads on Kenei’s death yet he is playing victim alleging political witchhunt. He has called on sleuths to grill the DP over the issue as they seek to find justice for the family of the Sergeant who was buried over the weekend in Rongai, Nakuru County. “The deputy president Ruto should record a comprehensive statement regarding the assassination of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was murdered in cold blood,” he noted in a statement. During the burial on Saturday, Ruto claimed that those who killed the deceased did so to scare him and bring him down politically. “Kenya is for everyone and not for some clique of people, maybe you kill me but I will not be cowed with your schemes and threats,” he stated, as he fired a warning that the killers would be brought to book.

“I want to assure you that those who killed this boy (Kenei) for any reason will not know no peace until we find them.” Last week, the DCI played video footage showing former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners linked to the companies at the centre of fake arms deal meeting at DP Ruto’s office for over one hour. The DCI had arrived at the conclusion that Kenei was drugged and murdered and did not commit suicide as earlier claimed.The DP criticised the DCI for targeting his office in the murder probe saying that DCI boss George Kinoti was playing politics to destroy him. “DCI has been mobilised, for political reasons, to discredit and destroy my office with all manner nonsense and to bring me down, but there I God in heaven,” he said. Following his onslaught on Mr Kinoti, former Senator called for Ruto’s impeachment saying that the DP has misused his office. “Ruto should be impeached and immediate investigations should be carried out on him since he is using his office as the Deputy President to camouflage his dirty deals,” he stated, adding: “The government should extend serious investigations and make Ruto record a statement regarding the death of Sergeant Kenei and the fake tender deal.” Njoroge has further accused the DP of causing divisions in Mt Kenya region. He was referring to the recent chaos where supporters of DP Ruto clashed with supporters of Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria at a function. He stated: “He incited his supporters to fight against each other hence igniting the spirit of bad blood among Mt Kenya people destabilizing the prevailing peace that the Mt Kenyan people have been enjoying.” Yesterday, the head of Homicide and Serious Crimes Units Martin Nyuguto told the Standard that nine people drawn from the office of the DP at Annex Harambee House have been earmarked for questioning over the death of Kenei. Kenei is believed to have escorted former CS Echesa and the two foreigners to the DP’s office where they met in connection with the fake arms deal. The investigators are however yet to reveal if the DP will also be questioned in the same case.

