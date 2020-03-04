Victor Wanyama finally leaves Tottenham

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama celebrates scoring a goal fot Tottenham in a past match [COURTESY]

???? We have reached agreement with @impactmontreal for the transfer of @VictorWanyama.



We wish Victor all the best for the future. #THFC ?? #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 3, 2020

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama has finally left Tottenham Hotspurs.The club announced on Tuesday, March 3 they had reached a deal with MLS side Montreal impact for the transfer of the 28-year-old. “We have reached an agreement with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama,” said Tottenham on their official website. Wanyama made 97 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June 2016 and scored seven goals.

Wanyama, who fell down the pecking order at Spurs following a horrific knee injury in 2018, has seemingly failed to convince the current manager that he is good enough for his first team. Jose Mourinho, who took over from Mauricio Pochettino late last year, appears not to fancy the Kenyan skipper and has more than once left him out of matchday squads. The Special one, during a press conference, was asked why he had to drop Wanyama from his Champions League squad.

Wanyama's career has been plagued by injuries [COURTESY]

Here’s what he had to say: “In practical terms, it is the same. He is available to play. Victor and Michel Vorm is a different story. I feel safer by having Michel on the list. I don’t want to have the risk of losing Paulo or Hugo and not to have Michel on the list. Victor is in a position where we have lots of players. Winks, Dier, Skipp and Gedson,” said Mourinho.

At the start of February, a Football Insider exclusive claimed the London-based club was considering terminating the Kenyan’s contract. Wanyama had one and a half years remaining on his contract and is on a salary of around 65 thousand euros a week. Football Insider claims the reason the club has found it difficult to sell Wanyama is because of the total cost of what’s remaining in his deal, which is estimated to be around five million pounds. The player had a 10-million-pound valuation placed on him, which was reduced during the January transfer window to allow other clubs to show some interest.

