Ukraine destroys 37,000 bottles of adulterated vodka
Ukrainian authorities began the task of destroying 37,000 bottles of illicit adulterated vodka on Wednesday, a national "record" in a country where consumption of illegal alcohol regularly poisons and even kills.Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska launched the operation in the city of Vynnyky in the central Lviv region where the bottles, holding 14 tonnes of alcohol, have been stored since their seizure in 2014.
Cases of poisoning from adulterated drinks are a regular occurrence in Ukraine, where the consumption of alcohol, especially spirits, remains high. And they are often fatal. In 2016, 73 people died from a total of 150 people who were poisoned by adulterated alcohol. The following year, six poisoning cases killed three people and, according to Ukrainian media, ten poisonings recorded by the authorities in 2018 led to nine deaths. The tax department of the Lviv region told AFP on Wednesday that the most adulterated alcohol was vodka, which is then sold in shops in small towns or cafes located along the roads.
