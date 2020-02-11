Fact Check: Did 1981 book predict Wuhan’s coronavirus?

Buddhist monks in Malaysia pray for those affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. [Reuters]

You may have come across claims on various social media platforms that Dean Koontz’s 1981 fictional novel The Eyes of Darkness predicted the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.The 312-page book focuses on a mother who sets out on a quest to find out if her son, who was on a camping trip, really died a year ago or if he’s still alive. Sections of the book have been widely shared in the past week, alleging eerie similarities between the Covid-19 virus and Wuhan-400, a fictional outbreak in the book. In the book, Wuhan-400 was made in a Chinese military laboratory and aimed at eliminating some sections of the world’s population before China takes over.

SEE ALSO :China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reported

A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/bjjqq6TzOl — Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) February 16, 2020

Biological weapon

The Standard Fact Check Desk found the earliest post drawing similarities between Wuhan-400 and Covid-19 on Twitter on February 16.“… it was around then that a Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the United States, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade,” an excerpt of the book shared online reads. “They call the stuff Wuhan-400 because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan.”

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

But while the book does mention Wuhan , which is believed to be the epicentre of Covid-19, the similarities between the fictional and the current outbreak have been rather stretched. In fact, in the book’s earlier version , the fictional biological weapon is called Gorki-400, after a Russian city where it was created.

SEE ALSO :China confirms virus spreading between humans

SEE ALSO :Factbox: What we know about the new coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A passage from the crime thriller The Eyes of Darkness.

Third animal

The Eyes of Darkness also talks of a virus that can only affect human beings. “And like syphilis, Wuhan-400 can’t survive outside a living human body for longer than a minute, which means it can’t permanently contaminate objects or entire places the way anthrax and other virulent microorganisms can,” the book says.Scientists believe Covid-19 crossed into humans from bats, and possibly via a third animal. “The current most likely hypothesis is that an intermediary host animal has played a role in the transmission,” WHO notes of the human-animal interface of the virus, adding that they are still investigating the case. Further, Koontz’s fictional virus affects the brain stem, while Covid-19 is a respiratory disease.

SEE ALSO :Travelers to be screened for ‘Chinese’ coronavirus- Government

Another prophecy?

The New York Times bestselling author has not claimed that his book was in any way a prediction of the future – people only started drawing parallels after the outbreak of Covid-19, which has so far killed more than 2,400 people. By the time of going to press, Koontz had not responded to The Standard Fact Check Desk’s requests for comment. As such, The Standard Fact Check Desk marks the claim asIn the book End of Days: Predictions and prophecies about the end times , the authors detail a severe pneumonia-like illness that will spread throughout the world in 2020, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, and resisting all known treatment. However, the book co-authored and published in 2008 by American psychic and spiritual teacher Sylvia Browne, does not pass for a prediction as it was published a few years after the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) outbreak. Sars, a fatal respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus, first broke out in 2002 in China. WHO says it hit 26 countries and affected more than 8,000 people. Since the end of the global epidemic in July 2003, Sars has reappeared four times – three of these times as the result of laboratory accidents.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.