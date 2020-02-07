PHOTOS: The mood at Kakamega Primary School after stampede
On Tuesday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna and Basic Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang were among the leades that took time to visit the school. How it happened According to one of the pupils, the stampede happened after one of them tried to block a group that was going down the stairs on the third floor. One pupil is said to have forcefully pushed the others.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.By midnight on Monday, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Cleophas Malala, Lurambi MP Titus Kahamala, former ACK Maseno North Bishop Simon Oketch, Regional commissioner Anne Ng'etich, Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani, county police commander Bernard Muli and Regional Education officer Steven Barongo had all visited the injured in hospital. Ms Ngetich said the school will be reopened upon completion of investigations to establish what caused the stampede.
Below are photos of scenes a day after the tragedy.
