PHOTOS: The mood at Kakamega Primary School after stampede

Kakamega primary school where 14 pupils died during a stampede on Monday February 3. [COURTESY]

A dark cloud has engulfed Kakamega County after 14 pupils from Kakamega primary school died during a stampede on Monday February 3.The stampede happened around 5 pm as the pupils were going home. Following the incident, 14 pupils lost their lives. As at midnight Monday, two pupils were at the Kakamega Referral Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 39 others nursing injuries. Immediately the news broke, parents and relatives rushed to the school to look for their children, only for some to find out that their children were among the dead.

On Tuesday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna and Basic Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang were among the leades that took time to visit the school.According to one of the pupils, the stampede happened after one of them tried to block a group that was going down the stairs on the third floor. One pupil is said to have forcefully pushed the others.

By midnight on Monday, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Cleophas Malala, Lurambi MP Titus Kahamala, former ACK Maseno North Bishop Simon Oketch, Regional commissioner Anne Ng'etich, Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani, county police commander Bernard Muli and Regional Education officer Steven Barongo had all visited the injured in hospital. Ms Ngetich said the school will be reopened upon completion of investigations to establish what caused the stampede.

Onlookers stand outside Kakamega primary school [COURTESY]

Relatives oversome by emotions at the Kakamega Refferal hospital. [COURTESY]

Anxious relatives at the Kakamega Referral hospital after hearing the news of the stampede. [COURTESY]

According to one of the pupils, the stampede happened after one of them tried to block a group that was going down the stairs on the third floor. [COURTESY]

Two information command desks have been set up. One at the Kakamega Referral Hospital and the other one at the Kakamega primary school. [COURTESY]

Below are photos of scenes a day after the tragedy.

