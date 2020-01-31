State to roll out second phase of Huduma Namba listing

Diana Lomungura (left) registers for Huduma Namba at Barbello village in Tiaty, Baringo County on April 7, 2019. The second phase of the exercise will be rolled out soon. [File, Standard]

If you missed the first mass registration for National Integrated Identification Management System (NIIMS) popularly known as Huduma Namba, you will be listed in the second round of the exercise, the government has said.This is as those who were listed last year will finally get an identification number and card in phase two of the multi-billion shilling exercise. The card is expected to collapse all data into one portal, effectively ending the need to carry multiple identifying documents so as to acquire government services. Over 37 million Kenyans and foreign nationals living in Kenya were registered at the close of the first phase of the exercise.

The Interior Ministry, in its announcement of the planned second phase rollout, did not give timelines but said it was putting in place measures for the exercise. A High Court yesterday cleared the project on the condition that legislation on data protection is enacted. “The government will now implement legislation, policies and a regulatory framework for Kenyans to finally acquire a Huduma Namba and a Huduma Card,” the Fred Matiang’i-led Interior ministry said.

It added the NIIMS database will serve as a reference point for ease of service delivery to Kenyans. “Upon the roll-out of this phase, the public will immensely benefit from the ease of service delivery and other advantages that come with a unique identification number,” Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said.

The Interior ministry held that NIIMS will help in security surveillance and response strategies as it will ease realising police officer per capita rates across the country. It added that it will also be able to identify individuals that would potentially pose serious threats to public safety and national security. “Since an individual’s personal details will be consolidated into Huduma Namba, police officers will be able to identify criminal elements and accurately track their operations.” According to the ministry, NIIMS will be interlinked with other databases, including the digital registry of licensed firearm holders and NTSA thus ensuring seamless information sharing between state agencies. “As such, lawbreakers, rogue motorists and licensed gun owners engaging in criminal activities will be picked out for prosecution at the touch of a button,” it said, adding its energies would also be recommitted in tracking down and disrupting terrorist financing. Minors will still be enlisted in the exercise with the prior consent of their parents and guardians. President Uhuru Kenyatta in April, last year, launched Huduma Namba registration in Machakos. It was meant to capture biometrics, identification documents – passport number, Kenya Revenue Authority pin number, national ID, NHIF and NSSF as well as personal emails, among other details. The project was challenged in court by the Nubian community, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) who argued it passed through the backdoor as the public was neither consulted nor involved.

