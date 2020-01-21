Aganyanya: Man of few words who loved justice
He wanted someone to crack the whip. And he knew how: he approached three different chief justices of his time to discuss how to end corruption within the Judiciary. Sadly, as he recounts in the book, his efforts went west. To his shock, it would turn out that he had just backed the wrong horse. Instead, he was branded a black sheep by the cartels who wanted him hounded out of the corridors of justice. In one of the chapters of the book, Aganyanya tells how he came to learn that his name was on the Ringera list. "I looked quite foolish when I came to learn that my name was on the list of corrupt judges through an announcement on the radio and televisions," he wrote. Justice Aganyanya, however, refused to go down without a fight. He knew he was innocent. For almost one year, Justice Aganyanya religiously appeared before the tribunal, which was headed by retired Chief Justice Majid Cockar. The tribunal dismissed all the 11 charges filed against him. Accusations against him were found to be baseless, hearsay and rumours. During his tenure on the bench, he endeavoured to help the less fortunate and to train those who cared to follow his footsteps. Justice Aganyanya has left an indelible mark! Let us not cry for him but instead let's cry for ourselves. Fare thee well, fighter. Adieu Justice Aganyanya. [The writer is a Broadcast Journalist at BBC Africa.]
