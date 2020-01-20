Gambler parts with Sh100 million in 40 seconds

American Instagram personality and gambler Dan Bilzerian [COURTESY]

American Instagram personality and gambler Dan Bilzerian lost a seven-figure sum in just 40 seconds after staking over $1million on Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246.Bilzerian displayed his support for his countryman before the fight, showing off a room filled with wads of cash and claiming it had all been staked on Cowboy on his Instagram story. Bilzerian also posted a picture of himself standing in front of the stacks of cash captioned, "Puttin some pocket change on @cowboycerrone who y'all got?" However, McGregor produced an emphatic performance to sink Bilzerian's bet, hitting Cowboy with a flurry of shoulder strikes then a head kick before ending the fight with punches to his floored opponent.

SEE ALSO :McGregor demolishes Cerrone in 40-second return to UFC octagon

McGregor beat Cerrone in just 40 seconds [COURTESY]

The Notorious' 40-second victory means Bilzerian lost the whole of his stake. Bilzerian is renowned for his lavish lifestyle and heavy gambling, competing in the 2009 World Series of Poker Main Event and claiming to have won $50m from poker in 2014.But last night was a bad evening for the 39-year-old, who lost roughly £700,000 on the main event of the evening.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Bilzerian took to Twitter after the fight to brush off the loss, writing "Haha s***" Speaking after the fight, McGregor - who has not fought since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 - said: "“The shoulder shot was a good shot.

SEE ALSO :Mayweather 'announces' 2020 fights with McGregor and Khabib

“It feels very good, I made history tonight, I set another record - the first man to ever score knockouts in three weight divisions. “I am very happy and very proud. Thank you all for your support.” Meanwhile, Cerrone rubbished suggestions that he may retire after his third successive defeat, saying: “He got me with an elbow straight away and then he head-kicked me. “I have never seen anything like the shoulder shot he hit me with. I was disorientated. Then he stepped back, I was bleeding and he head-kicked me. “But I love this sport and I am not stopping yet.”

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.