Defiant 'Tangatanga' MP dares Uhuru over support for DP
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.While referring to reports of Ruto’s being kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa, Ngunjiri warned that those causing him embarrassment will be haunted by their actions. “It is shocking that the president is watching in silence as his deputy is being embarrassed. The presidential appointees cannibalising Ruto should know that tables turn. They are not elected leaders and won’t last long in those offices,” he said. He also referred to Tuesday's incident where Senator Susan Kihika and Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, who are the DP’s allies, were denied access to a function where the president was issuing title deeds to residents. “I intentionally skipped the function. I had warned Kihika and Gikaria that they wouldn’t get access to the venue. Those who advised on the location misled him. It was held at a parking lot while most of the residents including leaders were left out,” said Ngunjiri. The MP said that he would mobilise his counterparts to oppose the three per cent sales tax slapped on small scale traders, saying this comes from wrong advice that saw the ruling regime over-borrow from other countries. He took issue with the hosting of a delegation of Nakuru leaders by the president at his family’s home in Gicheha farm, West of Nakuru Town. After issuing title deeds to over 2,000 residents in Nakuru the president is said to have hosted a section of incumbent and former politicians, business icons, elders and opinion shapers in a meeting which lasted till late in the evening. Ngunjiri said the meeting was similar to that hosted at Ruto’s Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu that drew a lot of criticism from the Kieleweke faction. “The difference between the two meetings is the locations and participants. I wonder why it is seen as evil when DP allies converge with a similar agenda. All factions should get their space,” he said. Local politics Meanwhile, Kihika has blamed the embarrassing incident on local politics within the county leadership. "It is not a big deal but a job hazard. It has more to do with local politics. Some people felt a bit threatened with our presence. It is playing out ahead of the coming General Election," said Ms Kihika . She said they are, however, glad that the issues they have been agitating for were addressed by Uhuru in his Tuesday speech. The senator said that as members of Tangatanga, they will continue to agitate for more issues that affect Kenyans directly.
