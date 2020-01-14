Iranian justice announces arrests in plane disaster case
Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace branch, took on "full responsibility" on Saturday, saying the soldier in charge had acted independently. "Many investigations have been carried out (...) and each evening our judicial team was looking for documents," said Esmaili on Tuesday. President Hassan Rohani assured earlier Monday that his country should "punish" all those responsible for the tragedy.
"The justice system must form a special tribunal with high-ranking judges and dozens of experts (...) the whole world will watch," he said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Monday that justice will be "done", and all the countries affected by the tragedy - Canada, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan - are putting pressure for Iran to conduct a transparent investigation.
The announcement of the responsibility of the armed forces created a shock in Iran and a wave of indignation. On Monday, according to videos circulating on social networks, Iranians took to the streets for the third consecutive day and seemed to chant slogans against the authorities.
