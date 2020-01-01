Girl found dead five days after missing
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On December 26, Akinyi did not show up at her aunt’s house by 9am. Taking a rest “Because of the fatigue from the Christmas Day, I thought she was just taking a rest and would come later,” said Akoth. By midday, Akoth was distressed and went to Amolo’s house to check on the girl, but found the house locked. Friends and neighbours told her aunt they did not know where the girl was. Akoth thought the minor could have gone to visit a friend and slept there. Upon his return to his house on December 29, the girl's uncle, Amolo, said he found the door locked. He travelled back to Asembo. Yesterday, neighbours who were disturbed by a strong smell and numerous flies from the house called Amolo. They suspected that some domestic animal could have died in the house. Amolo returned and police from Kondele Station had to break into the house to retrieve, where the decomposing body of Akinyi was found on the bed. She lay with her face down. Police said they could not speculate on the cause of her death. It was, therefore, not clear if she had been killed elsewhere and her body taken back to the house, or if she just died. Akoth noted that the girl had not disclosed any discomfort or health issue.
