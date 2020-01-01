Father and son killed in road accident

A man and his son died in a road accident at Ngarariga trading centre near Nanyuki Airstrip yesterday. Anthony Mwaura, a resident who witnessed the road crash, said the two were killed when the driver of a lorry from Nanyuki lost control and rammed their vehicle. Two other people survived with serious injuries. The victims were evacuated by traders and rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital. The truck driver fled after the accident. Protesting residents blocked the road for about an hour, saying complaints to have the Kenya National Highway Authority to erect speed bumps at the blackspot have landed on deaf ears.

