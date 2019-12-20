Nanyuki's Collins Mwangi overcomes odds, scores B+ boy in spite of lung failure

A candidate battling lung failure beat all odds to post good results in the Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. Collins Mwangi, 19, of Nanyuki High School, scored a B+ of 73 points. His mother, Christine Edna Kiama, said her son has had lung complications since he joined Form One in 2015 and was using a machine to assist with breathing.

SEE ALSO :Two KCSE candidates go missing

“I used to take him to school in the morning and pick him in the evening,” said Ms Kiama. The mother said Mwangi has to be on the breathing device during the day and night for at least 16 hours. “It was hard to wake up early, prepare and be in school in time. Sometimes I would miss classes because I was in and out of hospital,” said Mwangi, a former pupil of Nanyuki Boarding Academy.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

He now believes that his childhood dream to become a medical doctor will be realised. Mwangi was diagnosed with the condition in December 2015, shortly after he completed Standard Eight.

SEE ALSO :Fresh bid to stop mass exam failure

“I thank God because it has not been easy for him, having to be in class with other students and cope with the environment. The school management has been so supportive in helping him get around with the oxygen machine,” she said.School Principal Oliver Minishi said Mwangi had to sit near an electric socket so as to plug the breathing device to power. “His colleagues would wait for him at the gate every morning where they would carry the machine for him and connect it to power,” said the principal. Mr Minishi said Mwangi was a focussed and determined student. “Sometimes he would struggle to go for preps but we encouraged him to soldier on,” said the principal.

SEE ALSO :Official arrested after losing National exams container keys

He praised Mwangi’s parents for their determination to see the boy succeed regardless of the health condition.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.