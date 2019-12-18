2019 KCSE: Here are top 10 students and schools

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Buluma Wabuko Tony from Kapsabet Boys is the top candidate in this year’s KCSE with 87.159 points. He was followed closely by Barasa Maryane Njeri from Kenya High School with 87.087 points.Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who announced the results on Wednesday at Knec headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road, said the performance had improved compared to the previous years. “The performance of this year’s KCSE was better than previous years. 627 students scored A plain compared to last year’s 315 students. 5,796 got A minus compared to last year’s 3,418,” he announced. A total of 125,746 candidates scored above C+ , the university entry grade. There was also an improvement on this number, according to the CS.

Prof Magoha said there was general improvement in English, Chemistry, Kiswahili, Biology and physics.1. Buluma Wabuko Tony Kabsabet Boys 87.159

2. Barasa Marianne Njeri Kenya High 87.087 3. Aboge David Odjiambo Kapsabet Boys 87.08

4. Antony Owuor Ochieng Maseno High School 87.00 5. Madhuri Natasha Wawira Kenya High 86.961 6. Kizito Ezra Sikuta Moi High Kabarak 86.960. 7. Lomani Chelegat Alliance girls 86. 8. Ngathi Hellen Ndoki Kenya High 86.914

9. Siele Chelegat Eileen Moi Forces 86.900 10. Lauren Chelegat Ruto St Bridgit Kimilili 86.5001. Kenya High School 76 2. Kapsabet Boys 49

3. Alliance High 48 4. Moi Kabarak 30 5. Alliance girls 27 6. Maryhill girls 25 7. MAseno School 23 8. Nairobi School 23 9. Mangu High 23 10. Moi Girls School Eldoret 21

