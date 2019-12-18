2019 KCSE: Here are top 10 students and schools
Prof Magoha said there was general improvement in English, Chemistry, Kiswahili, Biology and physics. Top ten students 1. Buluma Wabuko Tony Kabsabet Boys 87.159
2. Barasa Marianne Njeri Kenya High 87.087 3. Aboge David Odjiambo Kapsabet Boys 87.08
4. Antony Owuor Ochieng Maseno High School 87.00 5. Madhuri Natasha Wawira Kenya High 86.961 6. Kizito Ezra Sikuta Moi High Kabarak 86.960. 7. Lomani Chelegat Alliance girls 86. 8. Ngathi Hellen Ndoki Kenya High 86.914
9. Siele Chelegat Eileen Moi Forces 86.900 10. Lauren Chelegat Ruto St Bridgit Kimilili 86.500 Top 10 grade A-scoring schools 1. Kenya High School 76 2. Kapsabet Boys 49
3. Alliance High 48 4. Moi Kabarak 30 5. Alliance girls 27 6. Maryhill girls 25 7. MAseno School 23 8. Nairobi School 23 9. Mangu High 23 10. Moi Girls School Eldoret 21
