NTSA suspends Modern Coast’s 88 vehicles
SEE ALSO :Eight men die in road accidents daily-NTSAThe National Police has also been advised to impound any of their vehicles from operating contrary to this suspension. Seven people died and 60 others were injured on Thursday 2:30am in an accident involving two buses from the Modern coast bus company. The road smash occurred at Kiongwani area, near Salama town along Mombasa-Nairobi highway, Makueni County.
Makueni County police commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyan confirmed the fatalities. He said one of the buses was headed to Nairobi and the other was from Malaba to Mombasa.
SEE ALSO :Leverage on Public Private Partnerships to enhance road safety“The bus that was travelling to Nairobi left its lane hence colliding with the Mombasa bound one,” said Naipeiyan. The injured 60 passengers are admitted at Sultan Hamud Hospital.
