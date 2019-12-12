NTSA suspends Modern Coast’s 88 vehicles

The two Modern Coast buses that collided at Kiongwani. The collision happened at a blackspot which has recorded more than 10 road crashes in the last three weeks. [Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has today suspended the Modern Coast Bus Express Limited Company's operator's licence following a deadly road accident that killed seven people.NTSA Director General George Njao said they had started investigations into the transporter’s safety standard and operations. “Over the last couple of days, the Authority has been monitoring the operations of Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following reports of several near fatal crashes,” Njao said. He added that NTSA has deactivated the Company's access to the NTSA portal to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the probe continued.

The National Police has also been advised to impound any of their vehicles from operating contrary to this suspension. Seven people died and 60 others were injured on Thursday 2:30am in an accident involving two buses from the Modern coast bus company. The road smash occurred at Kiongwani area, near Salama town along Mombasa-Nairobi highway, Makueni County.

Makueni County police commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyan confirmed the fatalities. He said one of the buses was headed to Nairobi and the other was from Malaba to Mombasa.

“The bus that was travelling to Nairobi left its lane hence colliding with the Mombasa bound one,” said Naipeiyan. The injured 60 passengers are admitted at Sultan Hamud Hospital.

