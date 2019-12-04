Furious Uhuru goes ballistic on pro-Ruto MPs over BBI report

President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) on Wednesday condemned rival politicians for politicizing the Building Bridges report before even Kenyans are familiarized with it. Speaking at Mangu Catholic Mission in Gatundu North, the President who was visibly angry told off the leaders stop fighting and squabbling and instead seek to serve the interest of all Kenyans. He said the initiative was to unite Kenyans and although he did not mention Tangatanga team blamed them for creating hatred and dividing Kenyans for selfish interest.

The President further advised the leaders that he was not a fool and has been keenly listening to each of their statements. He swiped at the rival politicians in Kikuyu and said that such leaders have for long taken advantage of his silence. “They think I am a fool because before we made the document public, for one month they traversed the country creating unnecessary tension and anxiety, now after we released the report again they are misdirecting Kenyans, they are confused people who have no direction."

The report whose objective was to, among other things, resolve ethnic animosity has stirred political temperatures and threatened to split the country. The president and his handshake partner and opposition leader Raila Odinga appeared to be on one side of how to translate the BBI into constitutional change while Deputy President Willaim Ruto and his allies are on the other extreme.

ODM legislators and some pro-President Uhuru legislators in the Kieleweke camp have come openly calling for BBI report to be subjected to a referendum, as the Tangatanga faction, allied to DP Ruto maintains that parliamentary process is the only way. Uhuru said all Kenyans should read the report thoroughly as it touches on very important issues. “I know you are not fools, and you know how to read, do not allow these politicians to fool you”, he said The president officially inaugurated the St Francis Dispensary in the area built at a cost of Sh8 million funded by the Japanese government which he described as a major partner in Kenya's development. He was accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Health CS Sicily Kariuki, Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro, Members of Parliament Ann Kibe, Gatundu Soiuth, Woman representative Gathoni Muchoba, (Kiambu) and Sabina Chege Muranga.

The Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi John Cardinal Njue said the mass and dedicated the facility built in one of the earliest sites of Catholic catechism in the country.

