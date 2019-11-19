Private schools shine as a million to join Form One

Education CS George Magoha receives Certificate of Primary Education 2019 results from Kenya National Examinations Council Chairman John Onsati during the release of this year’s KCPE results in Nairobi, yesterday. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Munyiri Andy Michael of Damacrest School in Thogoto scored 440 marks to emerge the overall top candidate in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations that saw private academies shine.Onyango Flavian of Chakol girls, Sean Michael Ndung’u of Kitengela International School and June Jeptoo Koech of Sangalo Central Academy scored 439 marks to tie at second-best position nationally. Jeptoo is the daughter to Standard Group Sports writer Jonathan Komen. Results released yesterday further show that Mukanzi Fabiola Mukabane of Booker Academy, Githeng’ere Ayven Kimuhu of Magadi Soda School and Delcy Chelang’at of Makini School scored 437 marks to close the top five candidates nationally. Overall, private academies seemed to have outperformed the public schools in results that Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha termed a remarkable improvement from last year. Last year, top candidates scored 453 marks. Olive Wachira Mwea of Riara Primary School and Rawlings Odhiambo of Kakamega Hill School tied for top honours with 453 marks. Analysis of a tentative merit list compiled by The Standard reveals that private academies produced most of the top candidates nationally.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

Of the top 30 schools, as compiled by The Standard, only four public schools –Chakol Girls, Sangalo Central Academy, Kenya Navy School and Kathigiri B –produced top candidates. Best performing private schools, according to the analysis, include High Peak School, Consolata School, Lizar Junior School, Emmanuel Academy, Green Cottage Academy, Riara Springs Academy, Ancilla Catholic Academy and Elsa Preparatory. Other private schools that produced best candidates nationally are Moi Nyeri Complex, Mary Immaculate, Line Member Junior Academy, Fesbeth Academy, Hill School, Lily Academy, Lakewood School, Josu Academy and White Star Academy. Yesterday Prof Magoha however said public school candidates had matched those in private academies, probably in reference to the overall performance. “That is proof that our Free Primary Education Programme has come of age and that our teachers are excelling in spite of the higher enrolment,” said Magoha. Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) data shows that some 9,770 candidates scored 401 marks or above. A total 243,320 candidates scored between 301 and 400 marks. Another 566,886 scored between 201 and 300 marks. And those who scored between 101 and 200 marks are 262,307 candidates. Only 1,173 candidates posted marks ranging between One and 100 marks. The good news, however, is that all the 1,083,456 candidates who sat the 2019 KCPE examinations will get slots in Form One next year. “All children will get places in Form One under the 100 per cent transition, and this shall be done in a fair, transparent and quick manner,” said Magoha. He said Form One selection process would start today and end on December 2. The CS said some 9,000 candidates from needy backgrounds would get sponsorship under the Elimu Scholarship programme starting next year. “All the girls who will be selected as beneficiaries of the Elimu Scholarship Programme will also be supplied with free sanitary towels for the full period of their secondary school education,” said Magoha. Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang said the Government, working with other partners, had set aside Sh8 billion to improve infrastructure in some 110 sub-counties across 30 counties to accommodate all students. This year girls performed better than boys, as compared to last year. “Female candidates performed slightly better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Kenya Sign Language,” said Magoha. The male candidates performed slightly better than their female counterparts in mathematics, science and social studies and Religious Education.On teenage pregnancies, Magoha said only 10 cases were reported, down from 50 cases last year. Candidates registration data shows that 18 counties – Kakamega, Nairobi, Meru, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, Kiambu, Siaya, Kitui, Embu, Kisumu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Tharaka-Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Trans-Nzoia, Mombasa and Bomet – registered more female candidates than the male. Only three had the highest candidature in the examination, with Nairobi having 62,498, Kakamega (54,311) and Nakuru (53,225). Counties with the lowest candidature were Lamu, with only 2,959. Isiolo had 3,454, while Samburu registered 4,793 candidates. Magoha announced that only four candidates were disqualified over impersonation, which was the most notable cheating method. Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia said some 56 teachers faced investigations for their roles in attempted examination cheating. On policy issues, Magoha said some 14 million textbooks had been printed and were being distributed to schools for implementation of Grade Four of the Competency Based Curriculum. “By December 17 all the textbooks will have been distributed to schools. And by January 6 next year, national rollout of Grade Four under CBC will take place,” said Magoha.

TRAINING 100,000

Dr Macharia said training of some 100,900 teachers would kick off on December 2 under a budget of Sh580 million. “By the end of the training, the commission would have trained 228,000 on CBC in 2019. We thank our teachers for embracing this exercise of Continuing Teacher Development,” said Macharia. Magoha, however, said the Ministry had already launched the Curriculum Policy, Sessional Paper and National Education Sector Strategic Plan to anchor the CBC implementation. He announced that the Ministry also mounted robust communication and stakeholder engagements by holding Quality Education Dialogues in all the 47 counties and sector-specific preconferences. “These events gave all Kenyans a chance to hold a national conversation that culminated in a National Curriculum Conference in August 2019,” said Magoha.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.