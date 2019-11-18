HELB vows to name and shame loan defaulters in Sh50b debt
SEE ALSO :How 19-year-old student earns Sh5,000 dailyAfter the thirty days, it added that it will proceed to take legal actions against the defaulters. According to Helb, more than 80, 000 Kenyans have failed to remit a total of a Sh50 billion loan. Defaulters are slapped with a Sh5, 000 penalty per month according to Helb policy.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The HELB said the defaulters have not reacted to any communication addressed to them over the matter and their actions have hindered funding of other needy students. “The funds received from the loan's repayment are used to fund the current needy students, therefore, sustained defaults hinder funding of other Kenyan youths,” read the notice.
SEE ALSO :Panic as students fail to apply for Helb loansThe loans board has urged those servicing their loans to get in touch with them via the portal portal or by dialing *426# on the the phone or through their application. Helb funds university students to facilitate their studies and sometimes accommodation in campus and after their graduations, the students are expected to repay the funds with interest.
