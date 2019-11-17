Ruto: Media has been bought to divide, finish Jubilee party
SEE ALSO :Ruto turns palatial home into exclusive guest houseThe DP has taken his political wars with the opposition to twitter in a sustained attack where any newspaper headline that goes against him has not been spared. As the DP and his Tangatanga brigade claiming the Sagana meeting made the party stronger and united, ODM had a different take from the same caucus. According to the Orange party, President Uhuru reaffirmed his commitment to the handshake between him and their party leader Raila Odinga.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.ODM onslaught Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has slammed Ruto over claims that the Kibra polls were marred by violence saying Uhuru himself said the exercise was generally peaceful.
SEE ALSO :Seven-year presidential term sparks controversy“After all the fake and hurtful propaganda toward Baba, President Uhuru reveals he was informed by his longtime supporters on the ground that Kibra was peaceful throughout the campaigns and during voting. Ruto must look for a place to take his lies, bitterness and insults,” said Junet. President Uhuru during his Sagana speech gave Kibra by-election a clean bill of health, saying the process was generally peaceful. “Forget about three people being harassed, for the first time in history, people campaigned peacefully in Kibra without any property being burnt or destroyed, no life was lost.” Despite putting a brave face, the President’s assessment on Kibra by-election and his resolve to back the handshake and BBI will be a wakeup call for Ruto and his allies. Ruto and his allies are opposed to the Handshake and maintained that the Kibra vote was marred by full-blown violence.
SEE ALSO :Mumbi Ngugi ruling spells doom to governors, MPs, MCAsThese are signs that the President and his deputy no longer read from the same script.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.