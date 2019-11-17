Ruto: Media has been bought to divide, finish Jubilee party

Deputy President William Ruto with residents of Kipkelion during a fundraiser for Boda boda riders at Liloch Primary School Grounds, Kericho County. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto has accused the media of being used to divide and finish Jubilee party.Referring to one of the Sunday headlines which claimed him (the DP) and his allies were plotting to wrestle Jubilee party from President Uhuru Kenyatta following his no-show at Kibra by-election campaigns and what transpired during his Sagana meeting with Mt Kenya leaders last Friday, Ruto hit out on the media, saying their stories were sponsored by those out to divide the party. He said their detractors are scared after the Sagana meeting which was dubbed as make or break for the party turned out to be a success with President Uhuru rally leaders to unite. “Detractors rattled by Jubilee emerging United/strong post-Sagana are, in collabo with usual brown envelope journalists, back to the drawing board to continue their never-ending scheme to stumble us. The words of Matt.18vs6 await you if you succeed in your ungodly mission. Tunawaombea,” he tweeted.

The DP has taken his political wars with the opposition to twitter in a sustained attack where any newspaper headline that goes against him has not been spared. As the DP and his Tangatanga brigade claiming the Sagana meeting made the party stronger and united, ODM had a different take from the same caucus. According to the Orange party, President Uhuru reaffirmed his commitment to the handshake between him and their party leader Raila Odinga.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has slammed Ruto over claims that the Kibra polls were marred by violence saying Uhuru himself said the exercise was generally peaceful.

“After all the fake and hurtful propaganda toward Baba, President Uhuru reveals he was informed by his longtime supporters on the ground that Kibra was peaceful throughout the campaigns and during voting. Ruto must look for a place to take his lies, bitterness and insults,” said Junet. President Uhuru during his Sagana speech gave Kibra by-election a clean bill of health, saying the process was generally peaceful. “Forget about three people being harassed, for the first time in history, people campaigned peacefully in Kibra without any property being burnt or destroyed, no life was lost.” Despite putting a brave face, the President’s assessment on Kibra by-election and his resolve to back the handshake and BBI will be a wakeup call for Ruto and his allies. Ruto and his allies are opposed to the Handshake and maintained that the Kibra vote was marred by full-blown violence.

These are signs that the President and his deputy no longer read from the same script.

