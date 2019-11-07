Live update: Kibra votes for MP in mini poll

A polling station guide at Joseph Kangethe Primary School in Woodly Ward. Station has begun voting to a slow start. [Chris Theuri, Standard]

Kibra residents in Nairobi County are today voting in a showdown touted to pit the 'handshake' team against Deputy President William Ruto's team Tangatanga.The 'handshake' team comprises politicians brought together following a unity pact between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018. ODM - a subscriber of the handshake - has fielded Bernard Imran Okoth while Ruto’s Jubilee has ex-football sensation McDonald Mariga. The two are seen as the front runners based on the spirited campaigns that they have staged to chase for the votes.

The constituency has five wards – Makina, Laini Saba, Sarang’ombe, Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course and Lindi with 118,658 votes. Laini Saba 17,455 voters, Lindi 16,688, Makina 25,695, Woodley/ Kenyatta Golf Course 28,066 and Sarang’ombe 30,754. The by-election has attracted 24 candidates following the death of area legislator Ken Okoth in July after a protracted battle with cancer.

Goodmorning, Kibra voters are today voting to elect their Member to the National Assembly. Polling stations opened at 6am and voting is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/AqveQvalRI — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) November 7, 2019

The polling stations across the constituency were opened at 6am to a smooth start of voting. A spot check across the stations shows queues building up.

Some 26,788 voters registered in 36 polling stations have been relocated to new voting areas as their registered polling stations are engaged with ongoing examinations. 6:21: George Aladwa to KTN News: So far the process has started well, I am happy with the turnout and I congratulate IEBC for being good this time. 6:45 ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna tellsLofty Matambo that they are satisfied with the start of the voting. Adds that their party Raila Odinga will vote at 10am.

