IEBC approves petition to suspend Taita Taveta County government
SEE ALSO :Before you support or opt for cremation, think twiceThe report will now be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will then take it to the speaker of the senate. From the senate, the speaker will then initiate a motion of suspension of the county government. Just last month, thirty Members of County Assembly voted in favour of Governor Granton Samboja's impeachment, who has been leading the move to dissolve the county government. They had accused the governor of gross misconduct.
