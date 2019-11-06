IEBC approves petition to suspend Taita Taveta County government

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has approved a petition seeking to suspend the Taita Taveta County government.IEBC, through its chairman Wafula Chebukati says that the petition met the requisite statutory threshold according to Section 123(2) of the County government act of 2012. The petition was supported by 21, 861 registered voters from the county. A statement from the electoral body read, “The Commission has since completed verification exercise and confirms that the petition has been supported by 21,861 registered voters of Taita Taveta County. This is to notify the public and all stakeholders that the petition has met the requisite statutory threshold.”

The report will now be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will then take it to the speaker of the senate. From the senate, the speaker will then initiate a motion of suspension of the county government. Just last month, thirty Members of County Assembly voted in favour of Governor Granton Samboja's impeachment, who has been leading the move to dissolve the county government. They had accused the governor of gross misconduct.

