Census report: Kenya’s population stands at 47.5 million

Census enumerators protest at Mtwapa, Kilifi County. [Omondi Onyango/Standard]

Kenya’s population currently stands at 47, 564, 296 million.This is according to the 2019 Population and Housing Census Survey report released on Monday by KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi. Of the 47.5m, 23 million are men while 24 million are women and 1, 524 are intersex. Mwangi says that this year’s enumerated population has soared by nine million in the last decade. The most populous counties include Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma while the least populous are Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River and Taita Taveta counties. Speaking at the hand-over of the 2019 census report at State House, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta praised the efforts of the officials and all enumerators for overseeing a smooth exercise. “We are the first country to release the census report two months after the exercise was conducted,” he added.

It is also the first census to be conducted under the 2010 constitution. President Uhuru said this report provides an opportunity for the government to re-align its development policies and programs. The exercise took place between August 24 and 31.

