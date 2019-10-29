KCPE exams kick off amid weather glitches, heavy security [PHOTOS]

Education PS Belio Kipsang and a pupil during the 2019KCPE rehearsal in Kisumu on October 29,2019. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The invigilator holds examination materials ahead of the start of the exercise. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology, Joe Mucheru distributes Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination materials to center heads at the Nyeri Sub-County offices on October 29, 2019. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Security officers at the distribution container in Kisumu Central sub-county on October 29,2019. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Maghoha (right) with Coast Region Administration Police Commander Nelson Masengeli (left) and Mombasa County Commander Augustine Nthumbi during the first day of the KCPE/KCSE Exams in Mombasa County on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Examination supervisor Linah Tesot writes on the examination materials at the start of the KCPE exams at Ilula Primary School in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Exam officials being escorted by security officers ahead of the commencement of KCPE at Ilula Primary School in Eldoret Uasin Gishu County. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations have kicked off today as over one million 2019 class eight pupils stare at one of their major tests in academics. Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi (pictured right) assured schools of security and prompt action to ensure that exam materials reach examination centres on time. "Security has been beefed up in the country for the success of the examination. Let us act firmly in the interest of our children, anyone who breaches any aspect of examination should be apprehended," Matiang'i said. Standard Digital takes a look at some of the moments marking the beginning of the examination exercise.

