The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations have kicked off today as over one million 2019 class eight pupils stare at one of their major tests in academics.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi (pictured right) assured schools of security and prompt action to ensure that exam materials reach examination centres on time.
"Security has been beefed up in the country for the success of the examination. Let us act firmly in the interest of our children, anyone who breaches any aspect of examination should be apprehended," Matiang'i said.
Standard Digital takes a look at some of the moments marking the beginning of the examination exercise.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.