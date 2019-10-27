Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse protesters
SEE ALSO :Tourism in trouble: Hong Kong demos hit economyThe tension was palpable early in the afternoon when police deployed in large numbers in the streets near the waterfront where was to start a demonstration not authorized by the local government. The police began to search people, causing scenes of confrontation as the crowd grew bigger, some dealing with the police "triads", the traditional Chinese mafias. Tear gas and rubber bullets were fired in three different locations, and the clashes forced the crowd to disperse.
In a show now recurrent in Hong Kong, protesters have erected barricades of fortune to block traffic on some arteries. They have unscrewed metal barriers to close the access to the "Avenue of Stars", promenade on the waterfront to the glory of Hong Kong cinema.
SEE ALSO :Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police banThe local executive, who offered no way out of this crisis, largely left his police to respond to protesters, resulting in increasingly frequent confrontations with radicals who do not hesitate to use cocktails Molotov, to vandalize pro-Beijing businesses, even to attack people who do not agree with them. Hong Kong Secretary of Financial Affairs Paul Chan warned on a blog Sunday that the protests could lead to negative growth. According to him, "it seems extremely difficult to achieve a goal of zero to 1%" growth. Figures of the pro-democracy movement have also been the target of attacks by strangers, undermining the reputation of stability and security of the former British colony. In recent days, the demonstrations were not as massive as at the beginning of the month. The movement has mostly taken the form of spontaneous actions that remain almost daily.
SEE ALSO :Hong Kong police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters"We may feel there are fewer people out there, but it's just that people are using different methods to support the movement," said a 23-year-old protester calling himself Chan.
