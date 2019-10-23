Examinations: It’s all systems go for KCPE and KCSE

Education CS George Magoha. [Standard]

The Kenya National Examination Council has released payment rates for all personnel hired to administer this year's national examinations.Teachers supervising this year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will pocket up to Sh12,500 for three weeks' work. Some 70,790 personnel will be used during the field administration of 2019 KCSE examinations to be conducted between October 21 and November 27. A detailed payment structure prepared by the Knec indicates that teachers administering the examinations will earn up to Sh12,500.

Finer details of the wage structure show that primary school headteachers, who will also be the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) centre managers, will be paid Sh500 per day. This will include rehearsal day for KCPE and the three examination days. This means that each headteacher will be paid Sh2,000 for the complete and successful administration of KCPE.

KCPE rates

For the entire KCPE examination administration period, supervisors will earn Sh2,485 while invigilators will take home Sh1,615. Security officers will be paid 1,050 and drivers Sh1,040.

Overall, some 173,945 personnel will be useful during the field administration of the KCPE examination between October 29 and 31. All KCSE supervisors in Nairobi and Mombasa will be paid Sh695 per day for 18 days, translating to Sh12,510.

Supervisors from other regions will earn Sh630 for the same number of days, translating to Sh11,340. Invigilators in Nairobi and Mombasa will earn Sh580 per day for 17 days, while those from other regions will get Sh460. Secondary school principals will take home a flat rate of Sh500 for 18 days, translating to Sh9,000. Security officers in KCSE administration will earn Sh420 per day for 16 days, translating to some Sh6,720. Drivers will earn Sh6,480. Online applications for KCPE and KCSE examiners started yesterday. Applicants are required to log into the Knec portal, fill in personal information, download, print and read invitation letters and marking instructions.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.