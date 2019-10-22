Government releases guidelines on use of fireworks during Diwali
"Fireworks are used only in authorized venues such as clubs, hotels, temples, sports grounds or school compounds or any other venue that is authorized by an inspector of Explosives," read part of rules in the circular. The circular which highlights the rules and regulations under the Explosives Act Cap 115 also goes on to explain how the fireworks display should only be held between 1900 to 2300hrs on authorized dates. Display shells are also limited to a maximum of four-inch caliber in all venues in urban and built-up areas. The circular ends with the Government allowing only qualified, experienced and sober persons to fire aerial shells. On the dealer's side The Government has asked dealers not to sell fireworks to children below the age of thirteen and if one is found guilty of doing so, he/she shall be punished under the Explosives Act Cap 115. Fireworks dealers have also been asked to only sell Aerial display fireworks (Shells, Roman candle and cake) to holders of permits which must have been signed by an inspector of Explosives. The permits can be obtained at the Mines and Geological Department in Nairobi, Mombasa or Kisumu.
