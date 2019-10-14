No paper shall be seen except on the exam day: CS Magoha

Education CS George Magoha during a press conference in Kibera Nairobi, on Monday, September 30 2019 [David Njaaga,Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has issued a staunch warning against exam cheats.Magoha said that papers will only be seen during the day of the examination. “If you're stupid ‘shauri yako’ because there's no exam that shall be seen except in the morning that that exam is supposed to be seen. And we know all the tricks that they have employed.” Magoha presided over the launching of examination period at The Kenya School of Government in Nairobi where education officials were issued with security padlocks that will be used to lock the 489 containers where examination papers will be stored. Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i has said no excuse of losing the keys will be tolerated and the Deputy County commissioners will be held individually accountable. “There will be no key that will be lost. No Deputy County Commissioner will be allowed to lose a key. There will be no excuse,” said Matiang’i. Prof Magoha said that he is aware of plans in Wajir, Mandera and Garissa to help students cheat in the forthcoming national exams but countermeasures are in place to shelve the plans.

“I am asking the leaders of North-Eastern please allow our children to do their exams without interference. I am saying this without fear of contradiction can we be serious. Why do you want to confuse those children,” said Magoha. “Our surveillance will go up-to two kilometers away from the school and don't be shocked if you find you're being arrested even if you are not a teacher but you're holding exam papers.” Last year, there were challenges like insecurity and floods which caused exam materials not to reach certain areas but Matiang’i said aircraft will be used to distribute exam materials. Prof Magoha urged parents not to pressure their children to meet unrealistic targets assuring them that every pupil will proceed to the next stage. “Can parents stop putting high and stupid pressure on their children. Accept our children the way God has given them to us. We can't be the same. Everybody will move to the next stage.” The Education CS also promised a fair selection after the results saying that students from marginalized areas will be given an upper hand. “There will be no human interference in the formula we produce and we will give students an equal platform.” According to the Kenya National examination data, 1,088,986 candidates have registered for this year’s KCPE while 699,745 will sit for KCSE and they will be invigilated by 707,790 personnel. KCSE will start from October 21 to November 27 while KCPE will start from October 29 to 31.

