Jubilee leaders accuse Arati of violence in Kibra campaigns
SEE ALSO :I am not Raila man, says ODM candidateHe termed the attack as a threat and an attempt by ODM to interfere with the campaigns. But ODM distanced itself from the chaos, instead accusing Jubilee of seeking cheap publicity. “These are false allegations by the Jubilee Party who are seeking cheap publicity by dragging my name to their woes. They should plan themselves properly and stop whatever they are doing,” said Arati.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He said Kibra was his neighbouring constituency and he could not deny Mariga the right to pass through Ngong Road to campaign. Mariga said that they would continue with the campaigns and nothing would stop them.
SEE ALSO :Ruto, Raila prepare for a bruising battle in Kibra by-election“We are campaigning peacefully and in an orderly manner. We do not want violence as our supporters are turning out in large numbers,” he said. Campaigns are ongoing in Kibra constituency ahead of the November 7 by-election, which was occasioned by the death of former MP Ken OKoth. The contest is between ODM’s Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Jubilee's Mariga, George Owalo of ANC and Ford Kenya's Khamisi Butichi. Political analysts have opined that Okoth and Mariga are the contest's front-runners.
