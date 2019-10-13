Jubilee leaders accuse Arati of violence in Kibra campaigns

Woodley MCA Abraham Mwangi (left), the Jubilee in Kibra Constituency by-election candidate MacDonald Mariga and Langata MP Nickson Korir address press yesterday at Yaya Centre in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A war of words erupted in Kibra Constituency yesterday after a Jubilee campaign vehicle was attacked.Jubilee leaders accused Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati of instigating the violence to stop them from campaigning for their candidate, McDonald Mariga. They said that Woodley MCA Mwangi Njihia’s convoy was attacked by goons along Ngong Road before they could reach Kibra yesterday morning. “Some goons attacked the MCA’s car by pelting it with stones and one person was injured. Luckily, the MCA was unhurt,” said Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir.

He termed the attack as a threat and an attempt by ODM to interfere with the campaigns. But ODM distanced itself from the chaos, instead accusing Jubilee of seeking cheap publicity. “These are false allegations by the Jubilee Party who are seeking cheap publicity by dragging my name to their woes. They should plan themselves properly and stop whatever they are doing,” said Arati.

He said Kibra was his neighbouring constituency and he could not deny Mariga the right to pass through Ngong Road to campaign. Mariga said that they would continue with the campaigns and nothing would stop them.

“We are campaigning peacefully and in an orderly manner. We do not want violence as our supporters are turning out in large numbers,” he said. Campaigns are ongoing in Kibra constituency ahead of the November 7 by-election, which was occasioned by the death of former MP Ken OKoth. The contest is between ODM’s Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Jubilee's Mariga, George Owalo of ANC and Ford Kenya's Khamisi Butichi. Political analysts have opined that Okoth and Mariga are the contest's front-runners.

